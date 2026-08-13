863 birds, animals rescued in raids on pet shops at Kabootar Market

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, in coordination with animal welfare organisations and the Forest and Wildlife Department, rescued 863 birds and animals, including 431 protected birds, during a joint raid at the Kabootar Market in Jama Masjid, officials said. Five people were identified as accused and bound down as per law, officials added.

Of the 431 protected, banned or scheduled birds, 72 were Plum-headed Parakeets, 183 Ring-necked Parakeets, 63 Alexandrine Parakeets and 113 Munia birds. The birds were seized by World Wide Animal in coordination with the Forest and Wildlife Department, Delhi, the officials said.

The other birds and animals rescued included 148 Budgerigars, 57 Cockatiels, 96 Lovebirds, 18 guinea pigs, nine grey squirrels, 41 white mice, 11 rabbits, and 52 non-protected parakeets and other pet birds.

Police received a tip-off on Sunday from People for Animals (PFA) regarding the alleged illegal sale, possession and unlawful confinement of protected birds and animals at pet shops in the market. Police subsequently informed World Wide Animal and officials of the Forest and Wildlife Department, Delhi.

“A joint raid was conducted. During the operation, various pet shops were systematically inspected. A large number of birds and animals were found confined in cages, many of which were overcrowded and maintained in unhygienic conditions,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.