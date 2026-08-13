Education Minister Ashish Sood trashes AAP’s claim on cycles

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations of irregularities in the procurement of bicycles under the Vidya Vahini scheme, saying the bicycles were procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) after a transparent bidding process.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said more than 3,000 girl students had received bicycles in the first phase of the scheme. “Our bicycles are bought from GeM. GeM has been a transparent portal for 10 years,” he said, adding that bids floated on the portal were subject to prescribed parameters. A bid could not proceed if it contained a restrictive clause or if a complaint against it remained unresolved, he said.

Sood accused the AAP of changing its allegations and figures regarding the procurement. He said the party had initially alleged a 70 per cent commission on August 3, followed by a claim of 40 per cent commission, or a Rs 36 crore loss out of an alleged `90 crore scam, on August 6. On August 7, the figures were revised to 43 per cent and 66 per cent, while on August 8, the party claimed a 75 per cent figure, he said.