Prem Bhatia Awards for three journalists

NEW DELHI: Pankaj Sekhsaria, Rohini Krishnamurthy and Akanksha Kumar were honoured with the Prem Bhatia Journalism Awards 2026 for excellence in environmental and political journalism at a ceremony organised by the Editors Guild of India. Sekhsaria and Krishnamurthy received the awards for environmental journalism, while Kumar was honoured for political journalism.

Sekhsaria was recognised for his investigative work on the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project. Krishnamurthy was honoured for investigations into data centres, carbon credits and sustainable solutions. Kumar was recognised for her investigations into police encounters in UP, the UAPA in Haryana and anti-conversion laws in Rajasthan.

RS MP Kapil Sibal delivered the Lecture on “The two strongest pillars of democracy are the press and the judiciary. Both have failed us. Why?” Sibal called for greater independence of the press and judiciary.