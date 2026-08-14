CAG flags Rs 2 crore disparity in Delhi University colleges

NEW DELHI: A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in Parliament on August 12 flagged serious lapses in financial management and project execution at institutions under the higher education system, including three Delhi University colleges and Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu, which had opened its centre in the capital without prior permission.

In one case, the CAG found that three Delhi University colleges, including Ram Lal Anand College, Shivaji College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Evening) College, failed to collect the University Development Fee (UDF) at the revised rate of `600 per student, resulting in a cumulative revenue shortfall of `2.01 crore.

The DU Executive Council had approved the increase in the UDF from `300 to `600 per annum in July 2011, with the revised rate applicable from the 2012-13 academic session. The decision was formally notified, and colleges were again instructed in June 2012 to collect the enhanced fee and remit it to the university.

However, Ram Lal Anand College continued to collect the fee only from first-year students for several years. This resulted in a short collection of `71.99 lakh from nearly 12,000 students. Shivaji College collected `300 instead of `600 between 2012-13 and 2020-21, leading to a shortfall of `99.49 lakh from 33,162 students. Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Evening) College followed the old rate until 2016-17, resulting in another Rs 32.30 lakh shortfall.