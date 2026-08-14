Two boys drown in rainwater-filled pit in Delhi's Narela

NEW DELHI: Two minor boys, aged nine and 11, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit near DDA flats in Delhi’s Narela area on Thursday, police said. According to police, the two children, residents of Bawana, had gone to the area to play and entered the pit, which was filled with rainwater.

Police received information about the drowning and rushed to the spot. The children were pulled out with the help of local residents and taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said. The bodies were sent for medico-legal proceedings and further investigation is underway.

A family member said one of the boys had left home around 10 am after taking money from his father, who works as a labourer, to buy candies. The boy was a Class 5 student.

The mother of the other child said she was away at work when she received a call from local residents informing her that her son had drowned. “He went for tuition at around 10 am. I was calling to find out whether he had returned from tuition. I don’t know why he went there,” she said.