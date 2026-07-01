2,033 cases filed for driving on wrong side: Police to L-G

NEW DELHI: Challans in the national capital for wrong-side driving increased by 98 per cent, while prosecutions for unauthorised parking rose by 36.5 per cent till June 25, police informed Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday.

Apart from this, a total of 2,033 FIRs were also registered for driving on the wrong side.

Reviewing broader encroachment removal efforts initiated by the police in coordination with the Resident Welfare Associations and Market Traders Associations, the L-G noted that 4,900 special joint drives were conducted with civic agencies between January and June. These drives resulted in the issuance of 3.9 lakh improper parking challans to clear pedestrian and vehicular pathways.

According to a statement, the L-G was informed that prosecutions for wrong-side driving witnessed a 98 per cent increase, rising from 1.72 lakh challans till June last year to 3.42 lakh challans till June 25 this year. Simultaneously, challans for unauthorised parking increased from 7.78 lakh to 10.62 lakh during the same period, marking a 36.5 per cent rise. A total of 2,033 FIRs were registered for wrong-side driving between January 1 and June 25.

Sandhu also emphasised the need to strengthen enforcement against helmetless riding and triple riding on two-wheelers.