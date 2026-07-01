2,033 cases filed for driving on wrong side: Police to L-G

NEW DELHI: Challans in the national capital for wrong-side driving increased by 98 per cent, while prosecutions for unauthorised parking rose by 36.5 per cent till June 25, police informed Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday.
Apart from this, a total of 2,033 FIRs were also registered for driving on the wrong side.
Reviewing broader encroachment removal efforts initiated by the police in coordination with the Resident Welfare Associations and Market Traders Associations, the L-G noted that 4,900 special joint drives were conducted with civic agencies between January and June. These drives resulted in the issuance of 3.9 lakh improper parking challans to clear pedestrian and vehicular pathways.
According to a statement, the L-G was informed that prosecutions for wrong-side driving witnessed a 98 per cent increase, rising from 1.72 lakh challans till June last year to 3.42 lakh challans till June 25 this year. Simultaneously, challans for unauthorised parking increased from 7.78 lakh to 10.62 lakh during the same period, marking a 36.5 per cent rise. A total of 2,033 FIRs were registered for wrong-side driving between January 1 and June 25.
Sandhu also emphasised the need to strengthen enforcement against helmetless riding and triple riding on two-wheelers.
The eastern range, which has some of the city’s most congested and cramped roads, recorded the highest proportional increase in wrong-side driving prosecutions at 189 per cent, with challans rising from 33,413 to 96,472. It also registered a 103 per cent increase in unauthorised parking challans, from 1.13 lakh to 2.29 lakh.
The northern range followed with a 128 per cent increase in wrong-side driving prosecutions, from 11,037 to 25,251 challans yielding 410 FIRs registred. It also recorded a 51.5 per cent increase in unauthorised parking challans, from 41,805 to 63,338. Similarly, the central range registered an 81.5 per cent increase in wrong-side driving, from 69,149 to 1.25 lakh challans, along with 334 FIRs, and a 98 per cent rise in unauthorised parking prosecutions, from 94,945 to 1.88 lakh challans.
The New Delhi range saw a 105 per cent increase in wrong-side driving challans, from 11,140 to 22,901, and a 13 per cent rsie in unauthorised parking challans, from 1.95 lakh to 2.21 lakh. The southern range recorded a 79 per cent increase in wrong-side driving with 333 FIRs registered, and an 11 per cent rise in unauthorised parking challans. The western range observed a 29 per cent increase in wrong-side driving with 296 FIRs registered.