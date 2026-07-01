83K aspirants register for first phase of DU undergrad courses

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi received around 82,940 registrations for undergraduate admissions during the first phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Tuesday.

The registration process began on June 26 for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2026. Admissions to 73 UG programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be conducted solely on the basis of CUET-UG scores, subject to the eligibility criteria.

To streamline the admission process and minimise errors, DU has introduced an automated data integration system through the Centre’s API Setu. The system automatically imports key applicant details, including name, date of birth, photograph and signature, directly into the university’s admission portal, reducing the need for manual data entry.

Applicants from the general, OBC-NCL and EWS categories are required to pay a one-time registration fee of `250, while candidates from the SC, ST and PwBD categories pay `100.Once the first phase concludes, candidates will proceed to Phase II, during which they will submit their preferred combinations of colleges and courses. They will also map their CUET subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 to determine eligibility.

Meanwhile, DU has opened admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) quota, offering 1,370 seats across 14 categories. Theatre has the highest allocation with 123 seats, followed by Indian classical dance (125) and Indian vocal music (109).

Seats under ECA quota

Leading colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College and Gargi College are offering seats under the ECA quota. As per UG bulletin, admissions under the ECA and sports quotas will be based on 25% weightage to CUET scores and 75% weightage to certificates & trials.