A colour-blind Delhi keeps its waste mixed, policy Separate

NEW DELHI: Every morning, sanitation workers in the capital begin their rounds with an expectation that households will hand over waste in two streams: wet and dry. By the time the garbage reaches collection vans, that expectation collapses. In Delhi, segregation at source, the most critical step in solid waste management, remains largely aspirational.

Despite years of policy push under the Solid Waste Management Rules and repeated campaigns by civic agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), mixed waste continues to dominate the system. Officials admit privately that non-compliance at the household, market and institutional levels is the “weakest link” in Delhi’s waste chain.

Between policy and practice

The rules mandate every waste generator, from homes to bulk generators such as hotels, hospitals and markets, to segregate waste into biodegradable, recyclable and hazardous categories. On paper, penalties exist for violations, but on the ground, enforcement is nearly invisible. It was in 2016 when the Delhi government had implemented the solid waste management rules, as instituted by the Union government then.

Following this, in the upscale colonies under the NDMC, including areas like Khan Market and parts of Lutyens’ Delhi, a pilot segregation drive was launched with door-to-door awareness campaigns and deployment of twin-bin systems. Officials claim “encouraging participation”, but field visits reveal a mixed picture. In Khan Market, one of the capital’s most prominent commercial hubs, several shopkeepers admitted they are aware of segregation norms, but rarely follow them strictly.