Delhi: Couple in 50s consumes pesticide, woman dies

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old woman found dead, while her husband was in a semi conscious state, after they allegedly consumed pesticide in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area. The husband of the deceased told police that they consumed pesticide on Monday around 11:30 am to end their lives, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the matter came to light in the early hours of Tuesday when the Bindapur police station received an emergency call at 2:49 am reporting a suicide attempt at a residence in Indira Park. A police team dispatched to the spot discovered Jaspreet Kaur dead and her husband, 56-year-old Richhpal, in a semi-conscious state.

Both were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where Kaur was declared brought dead while Richhpal is undergoing treatment, the officer said. The police said that they are actively reaching out to the couple’s relatives and neighbours to piece together the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Investigators are looking into potential triggers to ascertain the exact reason behind their extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic teams have collected samples.

Reaching out to relatives, say police officials

Both were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where Kaur was declared brought dead while Richhpal is undergoing treatment, officials said. The police said that they are reaching out to the couple’s relatives to piece together the circumstances.