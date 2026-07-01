Delhi extends 10% property tax rebate deadline to July 31 for lump-sum payment in FY2026–27

NEW DELHI: Delhi mayor Pravesh Wahi announced on Tuesday that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date for availing the special 10% rebate on lump-sum payment of property tax for the financial year 2026–27 from June 30, 2026, to July 31, 2026. He said that the aim is to enable a larger number of taxpayers to benefit from the rebate.

The mayor said that the extension of the deadline would provide relief to all taxpayers who have not yet been able to deposit their property tax.

While citizens will benefit financially through the rebate, the measure is also expected to enhance the corporation’s revenue, thereby strengthening civic infrastructure, sanitation, healthcare, public amenities, and other municipal services across the capital.

There is little likelihood of any further extension of the deadline for lump-sum property tax payment.