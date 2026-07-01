Delhi: Govt teachers flag loss to students during SIR duty

NEW DELHI: As government schools across Delhi reopen after the summer vacation on July 1, the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has expressed serious concern over the large-scale deployment of teachers for election-related duties, warning that the move could significantly disrupt the education of lakhs of students.

According to the association, thousands of teachers appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors have been assigned to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls instead of returning to classrooms.

Under the Commission’s schedule, BLOs will conduct door-to-door voter verification and surveys from June 30 to July 29, 2026. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, followed by the claims and objections process until September 4. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on October 3.

GSTA said that this means a substantial number of teachers will remain engaged in election work for nearly three and a half months, leaving schools to manage classes through internal adjustments rather than regular teaching. The association warned that students of Classes 10 and 12, who begin preparation for board examinations, are likely to be the most affected.

GSTA General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav has written to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, urging the government to appoint waiting guest teachers as a temporary replacement for those deployed on SIR duty. He stressed that the period from July to October is the most important phase of the academic session.

‘Make immediate alternative’

Teachers’ body has also appealed to the government to make immediate alternative arrangements to ensure that teaching continues uninterrupted.