Delhi HC refuses to lift injunction against Ilaiyaraaja in Saregama copyright dispute over 134 films

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate its interim injunction granted in favour of Saregama India Limited in a copyright dispute with music composer Ilaiyaraaja over songs and musical works from 134 films.

The interim order restrains Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting, using, issuing licences or claiming ownership over works claimed by Saregama.

The ex parte ad interim order covers sound recordings as well as literary and musical works forming part of 134 cinematograph films listed in the order, including Annakkili, 16 Vayathiniley, Kavikkuyil, Bharathi, Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Mullum Malarum, Raaja Paarvai, Netrikkann and Kalyanaraman.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a suit filed by Saregama alleging that Ilaiyaraaja was exploiting and licensing works over which the company claimed copyright.

In its suit, Saregama said it was incorporated in 1901 and was earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India Limited. It stated that between 1976 and 2001, it entered into assignment agreements with producers of various films under which the copyright in the sound recordings, musical works and literary works of songs vested in the company.