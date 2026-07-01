Delhi voter roll revision begins, 7,600 forms digitised and 1.68 lakh distributed on Day 1

NEW DELHI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced across the national capital on Tuesday, with over 13,000 Booth Level Officers fanning out across the city for a month-long door-to-door verification exercise aimed at updating voter records.

On the first day of the drive, officials said 1,68,291 enumeration forms were distributed, while 7,605 completed forms were digitised, marking the initial progress of the exercise. The revision will continue till July 29, covering all 70 Assembly constituencies and 13,033 polling stations in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the process, submitting her enumeration form and urging citizens to cooperate. Describing the exercise as a “yajna of democracy,” she called on voters to fill and submit their forms on time to ensure an accurate and updated electoral roll.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar appealed to residents to assist BLOs by providing correct information. “An accurate voter list is essential for free and fair elections,” officials reiterated, adding that the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Under the SIR process, each voter is required to fill out an enumeration form referencing details from the last intensive revision conducted in 2002, along with current voter information. BLOs are providing two copies of the form, one as acknowledgement and the other for submission.