MCD’s health trade reality: What’s on menu doesn’t match Licence

NEW DELHI: At least three eateries in the city are operating as full-fledged cafés or restaurants despite holding Health Trade Licences meant for Tea and Snacks establishments, a ground check by The Morning Standard has found.

The three establishments represent only a small sample among hundreds of Tea and Snacks licence holders across the MCD’s 12 zones. Even so, the investigation points to potential gaps in how licence categories are updated and monitored, raising questions about whether businesses are keeping their licences aligned with expanding operations.

The investigation assumes greater significance because, in the first week of June, several violations—including the use of an incorrect licence—were reported at a B&B in Hauz Rani, where a fire claimed 23 lives. Among the violations was the establishment operating a full-fledged restaurant despite holding only a Tea and Snacks licence issued by MCD.

The ground check examined Tea and Snacks Health Trade Licences issued during FY2025-26 across the four Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones that recorded the highest number of such licences. This newspaper accessed licence records, visited selected establishments and cross-checked their operations against publicly available information. Most licence holders were small neighbourhood takeaway outlets, which modestly expanded their menus beyond tea and light snacks.

However, among the eateries reviewed, three appeared to be functioning as restaurants, with dedicated seating areas and extensive menus serving a range of meals well beyond the activities permitted for Tea and Snacks establishments under the MCD’s licensing framework.