‘No casuals, only clothes apt for official duties,’ says Delhi Trade and Taxes Department

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Trade and Taxes Department on Tuesday issued a directive asking all officers and staff to adhere to a standard dress code, emphasising professionalism and decorum in the workplace.

The circular, issued by the special commissioner, asks employees to wear “decent, sober and appropriate” attire during office hours, warning against casual clothing. It stated that appearance should reflect the dignity of public service.

The department functions under CM Rekha Gupta, and the move comes weeks after administrative action over alleged irregularities within the department. In April, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the GST office in ITO and expressed displeasure over the absence of officials and lapses in functioning. Following the visit, the government transferred 162 officers including assistant commissioners, section officers, and other staff, citing “serious irregularities.”

The latest circular goes beyond attire, laying down broader expectations for conduct. Officials have also been directed to report to work in a “neat and presentable manner” and maintain professionalism while interacting with colleagues and the public. It also mandates strict adherence to designated seating arrangements, barring unauthorised use of workstations.