‘Rs 500 fine for littering too low’, Delhi HC asks MCD to give proposal on harsh penalty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the authorities concerned over water logging due to clogged drains in the national capital, and proposed increasing the amount of fine for littering and insanitation or nuisance. The bench said even smaller countries like Vietnam are doing better management.

Considering that “the monsoon is almost on the verge of hitting Delhi”, the bench also said that the MCD and the DJB needed to coordinate how to plug the discharge point of sewage to ensure there is no water logging of storm water drains.

A bench of Justice Prathiba Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh made the observation while noting that there was accumulation of garbage in Delhi, and said that the civic authorities needed to coordinate on the issue. The bench also said that the citizens needed to be sensitised about the civic sense.

The bench observed that there was accumulation of garbage in the national capital, and said, “This court would not hesitate in taking stringent action (on throwing garbage in drain).” “How are the small countries doing it? See Vietnam.

Why is this happening? This has to be coordinated with the civic sense of the citizens,” the bench said, asking, “What are the sanctions against people throwing garbage on the road?” Responding to the court’s query, the counsel said, “People should be trained to not throw garbage.”

“That should be in the whole country. Beyond the remit of this court,” the bench said, adding that to ensure that the resident maintains cleanliness, the beat police constables are to be informed of today’s order. On being shown the MCD challans for littering and insanitation or nuisance, the court said that the fine would be liable to be increased.