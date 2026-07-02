3 years on, Delhi child rights body lies deserted

NEW DELHI: On July 2, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) completes three years without a chairperson, a milestone marked not by reflection, but by an unsettling silence inside its Kashmere Gate office. There are no hearings, no visible activity, and little to suggest that a statutory watchdog for children is functioning from here.

A visit to the premises revealed an institution that appeared to have withered in both form and purpose. A narrow corridor, dimly lit and lined with stained walls, led to a dead end cluttered with discarded boards and broken furniture.

Overhead, exposed wires hanging loosely reinforced a sense of neglect. Signage pointing to basic facilities like “drinking water” felt almost ironic in a space that looked barely maintained.

Inside, the contrast was striking. A room labelled “Children’s Corner” is painted with bright murals of trees, birds, and animals, a space clearly designed to comfort young visitors. But the room is empty. The sofas remained unused, toys untouched, and the dust on the glass table reflected the stillness. The cheerfulness of the walls only deepens the sense of abandonment.