3 years on, Delhi child rights body lies deserted

NEW DELHI: On July 2, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) completes three years without a chairperson, a milestone marked not by reflection, but by an unsettling silence inside its Kashmere Gate office. There are no hearings, no visible activity, and little to suggest that a statutory watchdog for children is functioning from here.
A visit to the premises revealed an institution that appeared to have withered in both form and purpose. A narrow corridor, dimly lit and lined with stained walls, led to a dead end cluttered with discarded boards and broken furniture.
Overhead, exposed wires hanging loosely reinforced a sense of neglect. Signage pointing to basic facilities like “drinking water” felt almost ironic in a space that looked barely maintained.
Inside, the contrast was striking. A room labelled “Children’s Corner” is painted with bright murals of trees, birds, and animals, a space clearly designed to comfort young visitors. But the room is empty. The sofas remained unused, toys untouched, and the dust on the glass table reflected the stillness. The cheerfulness of the walls only deepens the sense of abandonment.
Meanwhile, the notice board displayed only four photographs, one of which was nearly five years old.
Several rooms on the fifth floor— dedicated to the DCPCR were apparently locked, not by design but due to a lack of staff. Only a handful of personnel were present. Meanwhile, one employee who was sitting idle in an admin room on the fifth floor said, “Rooms are locked because there are only 10—11 people working in the entire department.”
The post has remained vacant since July 2, 2023, when former chairperson Anurag Kundu’s tenure ended. Since then, no appointment has been made, despite repeated concerns raised by the Delhi High Court and multiple reports by The Morning Standard highlighting the delay.
Vacancy continues despite repeated court hearings
The absence of leadership has had consequences beyond the office walls. Without a chairperson, the commission’s ability to take cognisance of complaints, conduct inquiries, and coordinate with authorities remained severely curtailed. In a recent hearing in April 2026, the Delhi government had sought another extension to fill the vacant post in the commission. Over 20 such hearings have already taken place in this regard. Another hearing is expected on July 3, source said.