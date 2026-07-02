Crores worth of goods destroyed in Delhi's Janakpuri electronics showroom fire

NEW DELHI: Electronic goods and other materials worth crores of rupees were destroyed in a fire at a multi-storey electronics showroom in Janakpuri around 4.15 am on Wednesday, officials said, reporting no casualties.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they got information regarding a fire at Vijay Sales, Uttam Nagar near metro pillar number-663. Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 6.30 am and eventually put out at 6.55 am.

Videos from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky as rising flames engulfed the multi-storey building. The fire also spread to an adjacent showroom, prompting authorities to secure the area while firefighters worked to contain the flames.

“While the exact extent of the damage is being assessed, the blaze is believed to have gutted electronic goods and other material worth crores of rupees,” the DFS officer said.

The official stated that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is under way.

According to a local, the fire engulfed the structure rapidly, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further. They also heard a loud explosion-like sound during the incident.