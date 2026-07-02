Delhi govt rolls out winter pollution master plan

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address the national capital’s struggle with air pollution every winter, the Delhi government on Wednesday notified a permanent winter pollution control framework that will come into effect every year on November 1 and remain in force till February 28 of the following year.

This framework introduces a set of pre-defined measures to curb emissions from vehicles, construction activities and open waste burning. With this, the government is scrapping the practice of issuing separate orders every winter.

According to the Department of Environment and Forest, the framework has been designed to ensure timely implementation of pollution-control measures during the high-smog season. It also incorporates provisions of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the major measures, only vehicles with a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate will be supplied fuel at petrol pumps, diesel stations, CNG outlets and LPG stations throughout the year. Compliance will be verified through electronic databases in addition to physical certificates.