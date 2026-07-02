Delhi Police apprehends Ghaziabad man over hoax bomb threat emails to multiple organisations

A 36-year-old man from Ghaziabad has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending a series of hoax bomb threat emails targeting several organisations, including the NIA, ISRO, DRDO and an Air India flight.

Officials said on Thursday that the accused has been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2008.

The emails, sent on June 29, claimed the presence of bombs at multiple high-security establishments, including the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the officials said.

A threat email was also sent for an Air India flight operating from New Delhi to New York, triggering immediate security checks and alerting multiple agencies.

The police said all organisations concerned and security agencies were informed and standard safety protocols were followed, and the threats were found to be a hoax.

Following the incident, an inquiry was initiated by the police, which tracked the digital trail of the emails.

During the technical investigation, the police analysed two mail accounts suspected to have been used to send the emails. A detailed examination of the email trail led investigators to a mobile number linked to the accounts, officials said.