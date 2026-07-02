Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2026-27; new session to begin on July 28

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday released its academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, detailing the schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
The calendar outlines key academic events, including the commencement of classes, semester breaks, practical examinations, theory exams and vacations, providing students and colleges with a roadmap for the upcoming academic year.
According to the calendar, classes for the odd semesters (1, 3, 5 and 7) will commence on July 28, 2026. The autumn break has been scheduled from October 18 to October 25, with classes resuming on October 26.
The university also announced that the dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations for the odd semesters will begin on November 20. Theory examinations are set to commence from December 4, while the detailed examination schedule will be notified separately. Following the conclusion of examinations, students will have a winter break from December 25 to December 31.
The even semesters (2, 4, 6 and 8) will begin on January 1, 2027. A mid-semester break has been scheduled from March 21 to March 28, with classes resuming on March 29.
Preparation leave, along with the commencement of practical examinations for the even semesters, will begin on April 30, while theory examinations are scheduled to start from May 13. The university has earmarked the summer break from June 3 to July 20, 2027.
The release of the academic calendar comes as the university continues its admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. Registrations for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions are currently underway, with the application portal having opened on June 26.
Meanwhile, the postgraduate admission process is also in progress. Candidates who missed applying through the CSAS PG portal have been given another opportunity to participate in the admission process through the Mid-Entry provision. Interested applicants can register by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. The university has set July 4 as the last date for submitting Mid-Entry applications.