Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2026-27; new session to begin on July 28

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday released its academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, detailing the schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The calendar outlines key academic events, including the commencement of classes, semester breaks, practical examinations, theory exams and vacations, providing students and colleges with a roadmap for the upcoming academic year.

According to the calendar, classes for the odd semesters (1, 3, 5 and 7) will commence on July 28, 2026. The autumn break has been scheduled from October 18 to October 25, with classes resuming on October 26.

The university also announced that the dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations for the odd semesters will begin on November 20. Theory examinations are set to commence from December 4, while the detailed examination schedule will be notified separately. Following the conclusion of examinations, students will have a winter break from December 25 to December 31.