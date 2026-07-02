Delhi's EV policy kicks in, waiver for road tax, registration fees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday notified the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2026,’ which aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), improve the air quality in the national capital and to create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility.

This comes a day after the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday approved the EV policy, after which it was sent to L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu for the final approval.

The notification states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the enabling provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder, the L-G of the NCT of Delhi hereby notifies the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2026 with effect from July 1, 2026.”

Under the EV policy, the Delhi government has announced that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of `30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will get full exemption on road tax and registration fees.

Further, only electric auto rickshaws will be registered in the Capital from January 1, 2027, while the registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028.

Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of `30,000 in the first year, `20,000 in the second year and `10,000 in the third year. The policy will remain in force till March 31, 2030.

The switch to EVs

Electric cars with ex-showroom price of Rs 30L or less registered in city to get road tax waiver

Only electric auto rickshaws will be registered in Capital from Jan 1, 2027

The registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out

Only electric two-wheelers will be registered from April 1, 2028