L-G Sandhu urges Delhi Police to embrace technology-driven, people-centric policing

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to commit itself to technology-driven and people-centric policing, saying the force must continue to evolve into a professional, sensitive and responsive organisation aligned with the vision of a developed India.

Addressing the Commissionerate Day parade at the Parade Ground, L-G Sandhu, who took the ceremonial salute as the Administrator of Delhi, said ensuring the safety and security of the national capital remained the foremost objective of Delhi Police, with special emphasis on the protection of women and children.

Dwelling on traffic management, he noted that stricter enforcement has become visible across the city and stressed that sustained public cooperation is essential for ensuring safer roads. He further noted that a behavioural change among residents is equally important to curb traffic violations such as wrong-side driving, triple riding and riding without helmets.

Discussing human resource management, Sandhu assured the Delhi Police personnel of timely promotions and the implementation of a transparent and predictable transfer policy.

He also called for innovative initiatives to strengthen support for the families of martyrs, including the effective utilisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The L-G commended the participation of women in policing and lauded the Delhi Police Women Pipe and Brass Band.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha noted that the force has undergone a significant transformation over the past few years, marked by a greater emphasis on crime prevention and technology-driven policing and the positive impact of these initiatives is clearly reflected in the crime statistics.

Compared to 2025, heinous crimes have declined by 8%, while offences registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have reduced by 12%, he noted, adding that cases of motor vehicle theft and other thefts, where registration is online, have dipped by 21%.