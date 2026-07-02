Nothing Ordinary Here

A neighbourhood grocery shop, a hand fan, geometric motifs drawn on cow dung structures in a village, and sacred groves in the Thar Desert may appear unrelated at first glance. But at ‘De la Terre à l'Âme (From Soil to Soul)’, a week-long exhibition at Alliance Française de Delhi (AFD), these everyday objects and traditions come together to tell a larger story about sustainability, memory and community rituals.

Organised as part of AFD’s 70th anniversary celebrations, the exhibition, curated by Shailja G Negi, brings together works that explore traditional knowledge systems and practices related to ecology and cultural heritage. The show is on view till June 30.

‘Bitoda Art – Living Geometry of Rural Haryana’ by artist Dr. Asha Kumari caught our eye. The project focuses on ‘bitoda’—hut-like structures made by stacking cow dung cakes that are later sealed with a mixture of cow dung and straw. Before the surface dries, women decorate it with intricate geometric patterns using only their fingers or simple sticks. These cow dung cakes are widely used as a biofuel in villages across India. "I had seen them before, but I had never seen them covered with such beautiful patterns," says Kumari, who first encountered them while travelling between Delhi and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh, where she's an Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry. "Driving through those villages felt like walking through an open-air art gallery." What fascinated her most was the precision of the geometry— the main motifs are parallel lines and concentric circles placed at equal distances.

In one of the artworks, inspired by these bitoda patterns, Kumari paints a six-pointed star contained within a five-sided, house-like geometry boundary. At the exact centre of the star is a concentric circle motif outlined in gold. The work is simple yet elegant. For Kumari, the art carries emotional and social significance beyond its aesthetics. Women gather in small groups to build each other's bitoda, spending hours talking and singing.

As rural households increasingly shift to LPG and modern fuels, Kumari fears both the structures and the art they carry may disappear. “Preserving this art is important. It reflects our heritage. It is also a form of some simple and calming exercise,” she remarks.

Fading handcrafted heritage

The ‘Remembering Hat Pakha’ installation by artist Abishi Sarkar is inspired by the traditional Bengali hand-fan made from bamboo and palm leaves. The intricately crafted fans are illustrated with a variety of doodles, including electric fans, Goddess Durga, and handwritten Bengali text. A total of 60 illustrated hat pakhas are on display.

Sarkar notes that hat pakhas used to exist in almost every Bengali household, but are rarely seen anymore due to the advent of electric fans and air-conditioners. This has threatened the livelihoods of artisan communities. "It is rarely recognised as an artwork," she adds. "But every fan is woven, coloured and stitched by hand. The entire process is craftsmanship."