NSE ‘public authority’ under RTI Act, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday held that the National Stock Exchange of India (NSEI) is a ‘public authority’ under the Right to Information Act.

A division bench of justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla dismissed an appeal by the stock exchange assailing a 2010 judgment by a single-judge bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna ruling that the SEI qualified as a ‘public authority’ under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

Before the division bench, the NSEI’s senior counsel argued that it was not owned, controlled or substantially financed, directly or indirectly, by the government, and was merely recognised and regulated by the SEBI.

The NSEI further noted that it was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, making it a private corporate entity. It was contended that if regulatory control of stock exchanges was considered sufficient to convert a privately incorporated stock exchange into a ‘public authority’, all similarly placed private entities would become ‘public authorities.