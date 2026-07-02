Processing capacity gap galore, Delhi stinks

NEW DELHI: The first part of this series examined how mixed waste, weak enforcement and inconsistent collection practices undermine the city’s waste management system at its very first step. But even if every household and commercial establishment segregated its garbage perfectly, the national capital would still face another structural challenge; it does not have enough infrastructure to process all the waste it generates each day, though authorities are working to expand capacity.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working towards an ambitious roadmap to expand the national capital’s waste-processing capacity by 13,550 tonnes per day (TPD) with the help of new waste-to-energy (WTE) plants, expansion of existing facilities and fresh waste-processing projects. This move is aimed at bridging the widening gap between waste being generated and the one being processed.

According to official data accessed by this newspaper, the proposed projects, expected to be completed in phases between 2026 and 2028, would increase Delhi’s waste-processing capacity from the existing 7,841 TPD to over 21,000 TPD.

This comes at a time when Delhi generates nearly 14,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. The MCD, the primary agency responsible for waste management across most of the city, currently has an installed processing capacity of only 7,841 TPD.