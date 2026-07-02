Tunnel to link Dwarka E-way with Vasant Kunj approved

NEW DELHI: From Delhi’s gridlocked roads to the freight routes linking Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, commuters and businesses got a Rs 14,114.81-crore infrastructure boost on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet approved a six-lane tunnel connecting the Dwarka Expressway with south Delhi and a new access-controlled highway linking industrial Kanpur with mineral-rich Kabrai. Together, the projects promise faster travel, smoother logistics and stronger regional connectivity.

The projects were cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Briefing reporters after the meeting, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are aimed at easing congestion, improving logistics and accelerating regional economic growth.

Delhi’s share of the package is a `6,969.67-crore project to build an 8.1-km six-lane tunnel on NH-148AE. It will connect the Shivmurti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. The project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The tunnel is expected to provide seamless connectivity for commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, IGIA and west Delhi to south Delhi. It will also integrate with the proposed elevated AIIMS-Mahipalpur corridor, creating a direct link to the Barapullah elevated road and improving access to east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.