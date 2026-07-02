Two schemes okayed to protect 75 historical sites, Delhi govt ropes in private firms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday approved two new heritage conservation schemes under the ‘Our Monuments, Our Pride’ initiative, allowing private organisations to adopt 75 historical monuments across the national capital for conservation and maintenance.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative seeks to preserve Delhi’s rich historical legacy for future generations.

In a post on X, she emphasised that every generation has experienced the city’s heritage differently, with some learning about its monuments through books and others visiting them in person. She said the schemes are intended to encourage wider participation in preserving the city’s historical landmarks.

Under the initiative, private companies, public sector undertakings (PSUs), trusts and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be eligible to adopt designated monuments as ‘monument friends’ for a period of five years. The government will also provide financial assistance of up to `2 crore to all eligible institutions for the core conservation and restoration of the adopted sites.

According to the CM’s Office, her Cabinet has okayed a resolution enabling trusts, foundations, NGOs and other institutions to undertake conservation and upkeep of the selected monuments. The government expects the initiative to help transform heritage sites into vibrant cultural and tourism destinations through collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors. Officials said the scheme is intended to improve the maintenance of historical sites while encouraging community involvement in heritage conservation.

5-yr adoption