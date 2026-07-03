28-year-old man wanted in 39 criminal cases arrested in Narela after encounter

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man, allegedly involved in 39 cases of attempted murder, snatching and robbery, was arrested following an encounter in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area area, police officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali alias Shankar Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. Police got a tip-off that the accused would come near Sannoth Village, Narela Industrial Area (NIA) on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

“A police team laid a trap in the area. When the suspect was intercepted and asked to surrender, he attempted to flee and opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, firing two rounds with the intention of escaping arrest,” a senior police officer said.

“Police retaliated by firing four rounds. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and was successfully overpowered without any injury to the police personnel,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Shobbit D Saksena said.

A stolen motorcycle was recovered from him. Ali is a habitual and active snatcher/robber with involvement in around 49 criminal cases, including offences under the Arms Act, attempted murder, robbery, snatching and other serious crimes, officials said.

He was also wanted in several cases of mobile phone and chain snatching registered in Rohini and Outer North districts. A separate FIR is being registered at Narela Industrial Area police station in connection with the firing at police personnel, the DCP added.