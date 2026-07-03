Crossing over to Hallyu: Anushka Sen on her Korean cinema debut with Jeju Olle

Growing up, Anushka Sen always wanted to be “the first” at something. “I always wanted to be a pioneer,” she says. “Even my name means the first ray of the sun, the first leaf of a tree.” At 23, nearly 17 years after making her acting debut, Sen has become the first Indian actor to headline a Korean film.

In Jeju Olle, a Korean romance musical, Sen plays Alisha, an Indian singer who arrives on Jeju Island grieving the loss of her sister and gradually finds healing through music and an unexpected connection with singer-songwriter Sunwoo, played by Kang Hyung-seok (of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Love in Contract fame). The film is directed by Jin Kwang-kyo and is scheduled for release across South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East towards the year-end.

For Sen, however, the milestone goes beyond the headline. “A few years ago, I said I wanted to become a bridge between Korea and India, and this really solidifies that.” In 2023, she was also appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korean Tourism.