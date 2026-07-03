Delhi approves 945 new Lakhpati Bitiya applications, plans metro campaign to boost enrolment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved 945 new applications under the Lakhpati Bitiya Scheme in three months. To boost awareness and encourage more enrolment, the government plans to roll out metro jingles, school outreach programmes and district-level training initiatives.

The upgraded scheme, which replaced the Ladli Scheme in April, now has over 9.32 lakh active beneficiaries since its launch in 2008, a Women and Child Development official said.

Existing beneficiaries have been migrated to the new framework, while fresh enrolments are being processed through a dedicated online portal.

“Creating awareness remains the biggest challenge as many eligible families are still unaware of the revised provisions, particularly the expanded benefits available for girls pursuing graduation and professional diploma courses,” the official said.

To increase enrolment, the department has issued advertisements and is preparing information, education and communication material, including posters, pamphlets, and leaflets, for distribution across districts. Metro jingles and other public awareness campaigns are also being planned, the official said.

The department will begin training district-level nodal officers from July 4 to familiarise them with the revised provisions. A joint advisory by the WCD and the education department is also in process to help schools spread awareness among eligible students, she said.

Plans of amusement park afoot in Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority is planning a large-scale amusement park in Rohini to boost recreational activities, officials said on Thursday. Officials added, the proposed project will come up on a piece of land measuring approximately 54.7 acres in Sector 34, Rohini.