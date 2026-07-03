Delhi distributes over 21 lakh voter survey forms under electoral roll revision, 63,000 digitised

NEW DELHI: Over 21 lakh enumeration forms were distributed across the national capital and more than 63,000 completed forms were digitised till Thursday under the door-to-door survey for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to official data. The month-long survey under Phase III of the SIR began on June 30 and will continue till July 29.

A total of 21,02,079 enumeration forms were distributed over the first three days and 63,620 completed forms were digitised, the data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) showed. The distribution covered 14.49 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,298 registered electors.

During the SIR exercise, booth level officers (BLOs) are providing each voter with two copies of the enumeration form to fill in their details as per the last SIR conducted in 2002.

One copy of the form will remain with the voter as an acknowledgement, while the other will be collected by the BLO. No documents are required to be submitted along with the enumeration form.