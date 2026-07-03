Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh reappointed for historic second consecutive term

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been reappointed for a second consecutive five-year term, becoming the first Vice-Chancellor in the university’s history to secure a successive tenure.
The reappointment follows a 2023 amendment to the University of Delhi’s statutes, which made the Vice-Chancellor eligible for reappointment for the first time.
In a notification issued on July 2, 2026, the Ministry of Education announced that the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the University of Delhi, had approved Prof. Singh’s reappointment.
According to the order, he will begin his second term with effect from October 8, 2026.
The decision marked the first instance of the Centre exercising the amended provision that permits a Delhi University Vice-Chancellor to serve consecutive terms.
Before the statutory change, Delhi University was among the few central universities where the Vice-Chancellor was ineligible for reappointment.
At present, Jawaharlal Nehru University remains the only central university where the Vice-Chancellor cannot be reappointed.
Prof. Yogesh Singh assumed office as Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor in 2021 after serving as the 16th Vice-Chancellor of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat.
Earlier, he held several key leadership positions at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi, including Dean of the University School of Engineering and Technology and the University School of Information and Communication Technology.
He also served as Proctor, Chief Warden, Director of Student Welfare, and Controller of Examinations during his tenure at the university.
During Singh’s first tenure, the university implemented several key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including the rollout of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), curriculum restructuring across departments, and multiple changes to teaching and assessment patterns.
His tenure also saw Delhi University shift its undergraduate admissions to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), replacing the earlier Class 12 marks-based admission system.
With a fresh five-year tenure beginning in October, Singh is expected to continue overseeing the implementation of NEP-related reforms and other ongoing academic initiatives at the university.
An academic with an engineering background, Prof. Singh earned his MTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a PhD in Computer Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.
Several colleges in the University and even the Delhi University Teachers' Front (DUTA) posted on X congratulating Professor Singh on his second term and wishing him visionary leadership.