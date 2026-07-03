Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh reappointed for historic second consecutive term

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been reappointed for a second consecutive five-year term, becoming the first Vice-Chancellor in the university’s history to secure a successive tenure.

The reappointment follows a 2023 amendment to the University of Delhi’s statutes, which made the Vice-Chancellor eligible for reappointment for the first time.

In a notification issued on July 2, 2026, the Ministry of Education announced that the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the University of Delhi, had approved Prof. Singh’s reappointment.

According to the order, he will begin his second term with effect from October 8, 2026.

The decision marked the first instance of the Centre exercising the amended provision that permits a Delhi University Vice-Chancellor to serve consecutive terms.

Before the statutory change, Delhi University was among the few central universities where the Vice-Chancellor was ineligible for reappointment.

At present, Jawaharlal Nehru University remains the only central university where the Vice-Chancellor cannot be reappointed.