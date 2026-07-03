DU releases academic calendar for 2026-27, new session to begin on Jul 28

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday released its academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, detailing the schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. According to the calendar, classes for the odd semesters—1, 3, 5 and 7—will begin on July 28, 2026. The autumn break is scheduled from October 18 to 25, with classes resuming on October 26.

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations for odd semesters will begin on November 20. Theory examinations are scheduled to commence from December 4, while the detailed examination schedule will be notified separately.

Students will have a winter break from December 25 to 31 following the conclusion of examinations. Classes for even semesters—2, 4, 6 and 8—will begin on January 1, 2027. A mid-semester break has been scheduled from March 21 to 28, with classes resuming on March 29.

Preparation leave and practical examinations for the even semesters will begin on April 30, while theory examinations are scheduled to start from May 13. The summer break has been earmarked from June 3 to July 20, 2027.

The calendar was released as the university continues its admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. Registrations for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions are underway after the portal opened on June 26.

Meanwhile, the postgraduate admission process is also in progress. Candidates who missed applying through the CSAS PG portal can participate through the Mid-Entry provision by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. July 4 is the last date to submit Mid-Entry applications.