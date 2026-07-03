ISI-backed module busted, terror plans averted in NCR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four people and claimed to have foiled a possible terror activity in the national capital allegedly planned on the instructions of their Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, officials said.

The accused allegedly used foreign numbers arranged by their Pakistani handlers, to avoid detection. The accused have been identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), and Gaganpreet (24), residents of Punjab.

Two pistols, nine live cartridges, and five mobile phones were recovered from them, police said. One of the accused was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places in Delhi, they added.

According to police, they received a tip-off that Bhatti, along with his other Pakistan-based associates, was planning a terror incident in Delhi-NCR. The input further revealed that they had recruited youths from Punjab for the alleged plot.

“During the investigation, several suspects were identified and questioned after multiple raids were conducted across Delhi and Punjab. The first arrest was made from Amritsar in Punjab and one semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from Shubdeep,” DCP (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said.

During interrogation, Shubdeep allegedly revealed that he was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers of the Bhatti network and was receiving arms and narcotics consignments through drones.