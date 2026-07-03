ISI-backed module busted, terror plans averted in NCR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four people and claimed to have foiled a possible terror activity in the national capital allegedly planned on the instructions of their Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, officials said.
The accused allegedly used foreign numbers arranged by their Pakistani handlers, to avoid detection. The accused have been identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), and Gaganpreet (24), residents of Punjab.
Two pistols, nine live cartridges, and five mobile phones were recovered from them, police said. One of the accused was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places in Delhi, they added.
According to police, they received a tip-off that Bhatti, along with his other Pakistan-based associates, was planning a terror incident in Delhi-NCR. The input further revealed that they had recruited youths from Punjab for the alleged plot.
“During the investigation, several suspects were identified and questioned after multiple raids were conducted across Delhi and Punjab. The first arrest was made from Amritsar in Punjab and one semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from Shubdeep,” DCP (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said.
During interrogation, Shubdeep allegedly revealed that he was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers of the Bhatti network and was receiving arms and narcotics consignments through drones.
Later, two of his associates, Gurjant and Sajan, were apprehended in Punjab. One Zigana pistol, four live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from them, the DCP said.
“The investigation further led to the arrest of Gaganpreet from Delhi on June 24. One mobile phone containing several incriminating materials was recovered from him. He was tasked by his Pakistan-based handlers with conducting reconnaissance of religious places and police establishments in Delhi. He was also assigned the task of carrying out a firing incident,” Tripathi said.
“Gurjant was in contact with ISI handlers through foreign numbers. He, along with his cousin Sajan, used to receive arms and narco consignments from Pakistan through drones. Sajan was previously arrested by Punjab Police in an NDPS case. Gaganpreet was assigned the task of making videos of police stations and police pickets in Delhi and execute firing on them,” Tripathi added.
Accused received arms, drugs through drones
Police said accused Shubdeep used to receive consignments of pistols and narcotics through drones. He allegedly used foreign numbers for communication with Pakistan-based ISI handlers and drone operators. He was previously arrested by Punjab Police in an NDPS case.