Monsoon hits Delhi five days late

NEW DELHI: After days of heat wave and humidity, monsoon finally arrived in the national capital on Thursday, five days after its normal onset date. Parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning and witnessed cloudy skies, while temperatures dropped.

Experts said the capital will experience monsoon-like rains by July 5 after the seasonal trough moves northwards again, resulting in another spell of rain over Delhi and other parts of northwest India.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Friday, predicting a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. This also marked the first July onset of monsoon in Delhi since 2021, when rains arrived in the capital on July 13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon over the region after favourable atmospheric conditions developed.

According to the IMD, Delhi’s base weather monitoring station in Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal.

The capital also recorded its lowest minimum temperature since July 21, 2021, when it stood at 22.4 degrees Celsius at the base station.

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees below normal.