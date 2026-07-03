Setbacks should not be feared or viewed as defeats: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday hosted a group of students from Oman at Lok Niwas in Delhi. The students had emerged as winners of the Sastra Pratibha contest organised by Vijnana Bharati at IIT Gandhinagar.

The interaction focused on the students’ scientific curiosity, spirit of inquiry and eagerness to learn. He emphasised that nurturing a robust scientific temper and analytical thinking among young minds is vital for building a foundation for research, innovation and a future-ready society.

Interacting with the young minds, the L-G advised the students to choose a career path that is true to their inner calling. He urged the students to pursue whatever brings them genuine happiness rather than bending to external societal expectations, emphasising that their primary focus should be to achieve absolute excellence in whatever path they choose.

Highlighting the changing global landscape, the Lieutenant-Governor said academic knowledge must be matched with practical adaptability. He stressed the need to constantly acquire new and relevant skills to navigate a rapidly evolving world effectively.