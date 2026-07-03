Stubborn as mountain, Ghazipur keeps waiting to kiss the ground

NEW DELHI: As the capital continues to face a structural challenge in terms of its waste management capabilities despite huge plans of infrastructure expansion, a ground check by TMS exposes the status of one of the three landfills in the city and the conditions of the people living around the site.

A 12-year-old Shajia walks barefoot in front of her house near the Ghazipur landfill with an ever-radiant smile on her face. She aims to be a mathematics teacher when she grows up, but her parents give her a reality check that it is a far-fetched dream.

The physical health of most children in the area shows signs of weakness. Her uncle said that like Shajia, many children in this locality have been physically weak since childhood; many also suffer from breathing problems.

Years of biomining and repeated promises to reclaim the garbage mountain continue, and so do foul odour, dust and respiratory discomfort in the lives of residents around the Ghazipur landfill. For the residents, the foul smell has become a usual phenomenon. It doesn’t bother them, but when an outsider steps into the locality, the smell compels them to put on a mask.

Even as authorities push ahead with remediation, the landfill still holds around 67 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of legacy waste, making it the city’s biggest unfinished waste challenge and a stark reminder that the capital’s garbage crisis continues to be a public health concern for communities living in its shadow.