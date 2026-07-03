Woman held for killing husband in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday. The victim, Mustakeem alias Sahil (20), was found unconscious at a house in Rashid Market and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police received information at 3.52 am that a woman had allegedly strangled her husband. A team rushed to the spot and registered a case at Jagatpuri police station on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. The accused, identified as Alisha, told investigators that her husband suspected her of having an extramarital affair and had taken her mobile phone during the night to search for evidence, police officials said.

This led to a heated argument between the couple, during which the deceased allegedly assaulted her. In a fit of rage, Alisha allegedly sat on his chest and strangled him with her dupatta, DCP (Shahdara) Meena said. After the victim’s mother entered the room, the accused fled and hid at a gurdwara to evade arrest.