A day after monsoon hit Delhi, PWD says 90% drain desilting done in 3 zones

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has completed more than 90% of the drain-desilting work across the city to reduce waterlogging in monsoon. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is the biggest drain-owning agency in the national capital, has cleared more than 90% of its drain-desilting work across its three main zones.

According to official figures, as of July 2, 539.34 km in the PWD’s East Zone, 603 km in the South Zone and 812 km in the North Zone, (meaning around 1,955 km of drains of the total 2,123-km drainage network) had been desilted. The 2,123-km stretch of the drainage network managed by the PWD accounts for around 50% of the total drainage network of the city.

Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Our priority is to clean the drainage network and make it functional to ensure that even during heavy rainfall, water does not accumulate and disrupt movement. For this, we have strengthened the manpower and the desilting work is ongoing at the desired pace with overall more than 90% of the work completed.”

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has also completed 93% of the desilting work across 77 drains, with more than 31 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt already removed.

The department currently manages 382 km of drain length, including the Najafgrah, Barapullah and Delhi Gate drains. “Officials have also been directed to ensure proper disposal of the silt and prevent it from flowing back into the drains,” Singh added.

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