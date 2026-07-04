Delhi govt withdraws work-from-home policy for employees as geopolitical situation normalises

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday withdrew the work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government employees and restored regular office schedules, citing the normalisation of the geopolitical situation.

The work-from-home policy, which allowed government employees to work remotely twice a week, had been introduced in May as part of energy conservation measures following disruptions to global oil supplies during the conflict in West Asia.

"Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalized, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays and Saturday," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Delhi government has also revised office timings to 10 am to 6:30 pm, replacing the earlier schedule of 10:30 am to 7 pm.

The fuel-saving measures were announced under the government's 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign, launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity to conserve energy amid concerns over oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz during the regional conflict.

At the time, private companies and institutions were also advised to adopt similar work arrangements wherever feasible, while the Labour Department established a single-window help desk and call centre to address implementation-related issues.

A formal government order detailing the revised work-from-home policy is expected to be issued.