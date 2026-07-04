Delhi L-G seeks zero tolerance on encroachment

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, chairing a meeting of the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday, asked it to ensure a zero-tolerance approach towards encroachment in the capital. Sandhu directed that technology be aggressively leveraged for real-time monitoring of land parcels and buildings, so that any unauthorised occupation or construction can be detected and acted upon swiftly.

The DDA said 14 flying squads have been constituted under the Land Management Department of the authority for the protection of its land. It said that its field survey teams undertake daily inspections. As a result of these enforcement drives, it said, nearly 241.51 acres of government land has been reclaimed since April 2025. Apart from this, 235.96 acres of land was cleared from illegal constructions in the development areas.

Sandhu was briefed about the ongoing drone survey of the entire city, which is being carried out under a tripartite agreement between the DDA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Survey of India. Of the 1,370 square kilometer identified for survey, over 1,122 square kilometers have already been covered.

The meeting was attended by MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sudhanshu Trivedi apart from officials from multiple government agencies.