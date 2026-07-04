Delhi plans single-window digital platform to boost medical and wellness tourism services

NEW DELHI: From hospital selection and treatment bookings to live patient tracking, translation services and post-treatment support, the Delhi government is planning to bring medical tourism services under a single digital platform.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the nodal agency for the initiative, has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday to appoint a strategic partner that will design, develop, operate and manage the Delhi Medical and Wellness Tourism (DMWT) Platform and the broader medical tourism ecosystem across the National Capital Territory.

According to the RFP, the selected partner will be responsible for setting up and operating an end-to-end ecosystem at its own cost, including the development of a web portal, mobile applications for patients and healthcare providers and an administrative dashboard for government authorities and empanelled stakeholders.

The DMWT platform is envisioned as a single-window system for interstate and international medical travellers seeking treatment in Delhi, it said. It will facilitate patient registration, verification of passports and medical visas, hospital selection, treatment package booking, payments, patient tracking, multilingual support, grievance redressal and post-treatment follow-up services.