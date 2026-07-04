Delhi's waste workers keep city running despite being underpaid, overworked and largely invisible

The majority of sanitation workers in the MCD were engaged 10–20 years ago and even more, but they have yet to get permanent employment in the corporation. The unions representing these employees have said that few of them have got permanent letters after a change of guard in the civic agency, but the number is like a drop in the ocean. Besides this, there are many more issues which they want to be addressed to protect the interests of corporation employees.

There are nearly 75,000-80,000 sanitation workers in the MCD, out of which 30,000-35,000 are permanent employees while the remaining are on contract basis. Their key demand is regularisation of their service.

“Many of the sanitation workers have been working since the late 90s, and few were employed after 2000. Unfortunately many of them are at the stage of retirement without availing adequate facilities for their hard work,” said Rajender Mewati, leader of a union related to the civic body’s sanitation workers.

Mewati said that the current regime had promised to fulfil their demand; hence, jobs of hundreds of staff were regularised in the last few months. Employees have also been demanding arrears from 2006 from those whose services were regularised later, insurance facilities for them and cashless medical facilities, besides others.

Despite playing a crucial role in maintaining public hygiene and supporting recycling, both groups face precarious working conditions. Informal waste workers typically earn low and unpredictable incomes that fluctuate with the market price of recyclable materials. A day’s earnings often depend on how much recyclable waste they can collect, leaving many struggling to meet basic household expenses. Contractual sanitation workers, although employed through government contracts, frequently report delayed wage payments, lower salaries than permanent staff, and uncertainty surrounding contract renewals.