EV buyers can apply for subsidy within 30 days of purchase: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the Delhi EV subsidy portal and unveiled the official booklet of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. She described the policy as “a visionary and transformative initiative” aimed at promoting clean air, controlling pollution, strengthening energy security and supporting green economy.

The Chief Minister said the policy was prepared after nearly a year of extensive consultations with various stakeholders. It covers the EV ecosystem, including purchase and scrapping incentives, phased mandates, charging infrastructure, battery recycling and e-waste management. Designed with citizens at its core, the policy provides special incentives for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, private cars and commercial vehicles, along with special provisions for N-1 and N-2 category commercial vehicles.

The CM said eligible beneficiaries will be able to apply through the EV Subsidy Portal within 30 days of purchasing their vehicle and receiving the Registration Certificate (RC).

The government also aims to transfer the subsidy directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 60 days. The entire process is paperless, transparent and citizen-centric.