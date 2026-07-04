Foreign medical graduates hold protest at DMC office against delay in internship

NEW DELHI: Several foreign medical graduate (FMG) doctors protested outside the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) office on Friday, demanding an end to prolonged delays in the allotment of mandatory internships, which has left hundreds of qualified graduates unable to begin their medical careers.

The protest was conducted under the banner of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and witnessed FMGs raising slogans and holding placards, urging the authorities to expedite the internship allocation process. The doctors alleged that despite clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and completing the required formalities, many candidates have been waiting for months for internship postings.

Dr Megha Singh, who completed her MBBS from Russia in July 2025 said, “We appeared for the exam in January 2025 and since then it’s been six months and we are still awaiting our internships, this is happening only in Delhi.”

“This is due to the stipend issues as the government is not able to release funds for this purpose,” she claimed.

The protesters ruedthat the delay has stalled their permanent registration and prevented them from entering clinical practice. Under existing regulations, FMGs are required to complete a one-year compulsory internship at a recognised medical institution before they can obtain registration to practice medicine in India.

During the meeting with the DMC officials, several critical issues were raised.