NHAI suspends officials after Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cave-in, issues notices to contractor

NEW DELHI: After a video of a portion of the x, which was inaugurated in April, caving in went viral, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Friday announced the suspension of the team leader of the authority engineer and the project manager of the contractor.

The authority said in a statement that it had issued show cause notices to the concerned project director, authority engineer and contractor.

This comes a day after the authority blamed the cave-in observed on the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on Monday on water stagnation following rains the night before. The NHAI also cited constraints in commissioning the permanent cross-drainage system at the location. “NHAI regrets the inconvenience caused to NH commuters due to the road surface cave-in at a location on the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor following rainfall. The section has been restored and opened for regular traffic movement,” it said in a post on X.

Following the incident, which was reported from Gogwan Jalalpur village near Shamli, the NHAI said it immediately undertook restoration works and has commenced construction of an interim parallel drain to ensure safe disposal of rainwater until the permanent drainage system can be commissioned. The affected location is under continuous monitoring to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic movement, it added.