52 officers in finance dept transferred: Delhi Govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday announced a major reshuffle in the Finance and Accounts Department, claiming that it would further strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance. Under its Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect.

CM Rekha Gupta said the transfers and promotions have been made purely on administrative grounds to promote integrity and transparency in the system.

“The government’s aim is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, efficiency and good governance. There is no place for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level,” she said.

“Twenty-three deputy controllers of accounts and 29 senior accounts officers are among those transferred.

In addition, 19 senior accounts officers have been promoted as Deputy Controllers of Accounts, expanding their responsibilities in financial management,” a government statement said. All officers have been directed to take charge at their new postings immediately.