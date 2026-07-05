Delhi Behind the scenes: 8,000 govt school teachers deployed for SIR; GSTA demands guest teachers

No ‘SIR’ for city’s govt classrooms till October

Delhi’s government school classrooms have started to witness empty chairs at the teacher’s desk rather than in the front row. With at least 8,000 government school teachers deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise until October, the GSTA has urged the government to appoint guest teachers to plug the gap.

The irony isn’t lost, while teachers update electoral rolls from 10 am to 6 pm, students are left waiting for lessons. For the next three months, schools may be learning the meaning of ‘teacher shortage’ the hard way.

A jinxed case of child rights commission

Three years without a chairperson. More than 20 hearings. Yet the case on the appointment of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights appears trapped in judicial limbo. After the last hearing on April 28, the matter was listed twice but went nowhere; on May 22 it couldn’t be taken up, and on July 3 it never reached court.