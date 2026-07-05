Delhi Behind the scenes: 8,000 govt school teachers deployed for SIR; GSTA demands guest teachers

No ‘SIR’ for city’s govt classrooms till October
Delhi’s government school classrooms have started to witness empty chairs at the teacher’s desk rather than in the front row. With at least 8,000 government school teachers deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise until October, the GSTA has urged the government to appoint guest teachers to plug the gap.
The irony isn’t lost, while teachers update electoral rolls from 10 am to 6 pm, students are left waiting for lessons. For the next three months, schools may be learning the meaning of ‘teacher shortage’ the hard way.
A jinxed case of child rights commission
Three years without a chairperson. More than 20 hearings. Yet the case on the appointment of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights appears trapped in judicial limbo. After the last hearing on April 28, the matter was listed twice but went nowhere; on May 22 it couldn’t be taken up, and on July 3 it never reached court.
Fast, furious and a dramatic hospital dash
The hunger strike at Jantar Mantar took a dramatic turn on Saturday when JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali was rushed to RML Hospital after a sharp dip in blood sugar levels. Fellow protesters accompanied the ambulance with slogans demanding resignation of Union education minister. While supporters called it a serious health fallout of prolonged protest, the scene also underlined Delhi’s familiar script where dissent, urgency and political messaging unfold side by side.
Rejig in Cong leadership sparks race for key posts
With an impending leadership rejig in Congress, political buzz has intensified within the organisation as leaders are throwing their hats in to secure key posts. Insiders say the exercise is being viewed as crucial, particularly with a series of major political events and electoral battles on the horizon. Sources said, leaders are lobbying for significant responsibilities in the expected organisational rejig, believing that key appointments will not only shape the party’s strategy but also determine their role in the upcoming elections.