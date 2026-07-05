Delhi Mayor asks officials to maintain strict vigil on spa centres

NEW DELHI: Mayor Pravesh Wahi held a meeting with public health officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to discuss issues related to the department. He directed officials to take strict action to ensure that incidents such as those in Lucknow and Malviya Nagar do not recur.

Wahi directed all Deputy Health Officers to hold weekly meetings in their respective zones and ordered increased surveillance and enforcement actions across all zones. Deputy Mayor Dr Monika Pant, Municipal Health Officers Dr Ashok Rawat and Dr Lallan Ram Verma, along with Deputy Health Officers from all 12 zones, attended the meeting.

The Mayor directed Public Health officials to maintain strict surveillance over spa centers operating under the MCD’s jurisdiction. He said violations of Municipal Corporation of Delhi rules by spa centers would not be tolerated and ordered strict action against violators. He also requested the Delhi Police to conduct surveillance and take strict action against establishments found violating the rules.

Wahi further ordered strict monitoring of hotels and motels operating within the MCD’s jurisdiction and directed officials to take action against those violating civic norms. He also ordered joint action by sanitation inspectors against bulk waste generators, including restaurants, hotels and banquet halls to ensure cleanliness within their premises and surrounding areas.

The directions come a month after a fire at a B&B establishment in Hauz Rani claimed the lives of more than 30 people in the city. The Mayor also directed officials to issue a policy on e-carts at the earliest. During the meeting, officials shared their views and suggestions on the matter.